Crime of the Week: Burglary of habitation on Pendleton Drive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers is asking the community for any information they may have regarding a burglary of a habitation in December 2020.

The crime happened on Thursday, December 17 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of Pendleton Drive.

According to police, unknown suspects broke into the residence and stole several items.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at (940) 322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call 1 (800) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.