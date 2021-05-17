Crime of the Week: Burglary on Bell Street

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a habitation.

The crime happened in the 2100 block of Bell Street on April 26, 2021.

An unknown male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a black ski mask broke into the residence and assaulted a female.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.00.