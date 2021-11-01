Crime of the Week: Can you ID suspect who held KMOC employee at gunpoint?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving an aggravated assault case.

The crime happened on Thursday, October 21 at around 6:25 a.m. at the KMOC radio station in the 1000 block of West Wenonah Boulevard.

An unknown male suspect entered the business and pointed a handgun at an employee, then fled the business in an unknown direction.

Two photographs of the suspect were captured on the business’ security system. Those images can be found below:

Still frame from KMOC’s security camera

Still frame from KMOC’s security camera

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.