Crime Of The Week: Can you ID this suspect in a July theft case?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a theft.

The crime happened between 5 p.m. July 22 and 8 a.m. on July 23 at Antee’s Pool in the 1500 block of Southwest Parkway.

An unknown white male suspect driving a pickup truck stole several pool heaters and pool filters valued at over $4,700.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

Below are images provided by Crime Stoppers on their Facebook page of the suspect.





If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.00.