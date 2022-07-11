WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department’s Crime Stoppers and detectives need your help in gathering more information in reference to a theft.

According to authorities, the theft occurred on June 29, 2022, in the 1200 block of Lamar Street.

Police said a white male wearing a black shirt and blue jeans entered the property. The suspect cut two catalytic converters off a box van and burglarized multiple vehicles on the property.

According to police, the whole incident took about 15 minutes to complete.

The police have very little information about these crimes and could use your help. Any information could help solve this case.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

From the time your tip is placed into Crime Stoppers to a possible reward being issued with board approval, you will remain completely anonymous throughout the whole process.

Crime Stoppers, citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place to live. Together, we can make a difference.