WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help solving numerous catalytic converter thefts that are happening in the area.

Unknown suspects are cutting the converters off vehicles to sell. One suspect was seen in a Gray four door Ford pickup.

The police have very little information about these crimes and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.