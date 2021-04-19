Crime of the Week: Cemetery fence sustains thousands of dollars in damage from hit-and-run

Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the person or persons responsible for breaking into a Wichita Falls police car and taking police equipment Monday.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a hit-and-run case.

The crime happened on April 7 at approximately 10:10 p.m. in the 3200 block of Kessler Avenue.

An unknown mid-2000’s model dark-colored Dodge truck ran into the metal fence at the Sacred Heart Cemetery.

The vehicle caused several thousand dollars in damage to the fence.

The vehicle will have extensive front end damage and will be missing a door handle cover.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at (940) 322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call 1 (800) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.