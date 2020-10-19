Crime of the Week: Cold case manslaughter from 2008

Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the person or persons responsible for breaking into a Wichita Falls police car and taking police equipment Monday.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a cold manslaughter case.

The crime happened on October 2, 2008 at about 9:56 p.m.

Victim Sean Anthony Janicik was riding his bicycle in the 2500 block of Sheppard Access Road when he was struck and killed by an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call us 24 hours a day at 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.