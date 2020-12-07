Crime Of The Week: Cold case missing person last seen in 1961

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a cold case missing person.

On December 9, 1961, 11-year-old Andy Sims vanished after he went outside to play around 1 p.m. in the 4600 block of Stanford Avenue.

At the time of his disappearance, Andy weighed 90 pounds and was four feet and eleven inches tall with blond hair and blue eyes.

Andy was last seen wearing a black turtleneck, black jacket, blue jeans and a black knit cap.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at (940) 322-9888.

If you’re calling long distance, call 1 (800) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.