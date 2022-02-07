WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a burglary of a building.

The crime happened between 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 30 and 12:30 a.m. Saturday, January 31 at the construction site at Kell East and Holliday Road.

According to authorities, unknown suspects broke into the construction container and stole numerous tools.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.