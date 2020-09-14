Crime of the Week: Crime stoppers need help solving cold case homicide

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a cold case homicide.

The crime happened on September 7, 1985. Unknown suspect(s) forced their way into 613 Lake Street and attacked the victim Terry Gipson, 27. The unknown suspect shot and killed Gipson before fleeing the scene.

The police have very little information about this case and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call us 24 hours a day at 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.00.