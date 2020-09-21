Crime of the Week: Crime Stoppers need help solving deadly conduct case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a deadly conduct case.

The crimes happened on September 12, 2020, at around 9:49 p.m., and on September 16 at around 12:20 a.m. unknown suspects drove by a residence in the 600 block of Fillmore Street and shot at the residence, striking it each time, causing damage.

The police have very little information about this case and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call us 24 hours a day at 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.00.