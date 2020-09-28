Crime of the Week: Crime Stoppers need help solving theft of four vehicles

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a theft.

The crime happened on September 15, 2020, at around 12:30 p.m., officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department recovered four stolen vehicles from a field at the 1700 block of Harding Street.

The police have very little information about this case and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call us 24 hours a day at 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.00.