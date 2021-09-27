Crime of the Week: Crime Stoppers needs help solving cold case murder that happened at Mi Oficina

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a cold case homicide.

The crime happened on September 6, 1987. The victim Julio Pomarez was found outside of the Mi Oficina bar at the intersection of 2nd and Scott.

Pomarez was found to have been stabbed. He was transported to the hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call us twenty-four hours a day at 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.00.