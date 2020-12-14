Crime of the Week: Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a habitation.

Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a habitation, the crime happened on November 26, 2020, at approximately 12:12 p.m. in the 500 block of Filmore Street. An unknown male suspect broke into the apartment and stole several items.

Police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call us 24 hours a day at 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.00.