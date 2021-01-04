Crime of the Week: Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a building

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a building.

The crime happened between 3:00 p.m. December 25, 2020, and 10:00 a.m. December 28, 2020, at 5101 Henry S Grace, the Maskat Shriners Temple. Unknown suspects broke into a storage building on the property and stole a John Deere 1025R utility tractor and a homemade trailer valued at $13,400.00

The police have very little information about this case and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call us 24 hours a day at 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.00.