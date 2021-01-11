Crime of the Week: Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a habitation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a habitation.

The crime happened between 8:30 p.m. January 2, 2021, and 12:30 a.m. January 4, 2021, in the 2900 block of Cunningham Avenue. Three unknown suspects broke into the victims residence and stole several items to include firearms.

The police have very little information about this case and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call us 24 hours a day at 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.00.