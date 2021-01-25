Crime of the Week: Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a cold case homicide

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a cold case homicide that happened in 2018.

The crime happened on January 1, 2018 in the 1200 block of Ridgeway Drive, the victim Shannon Smith was murdered by an unknown suspect.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

