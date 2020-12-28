Crime of the Week: Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a criminal mischief case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a criminal mischief case.

Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a criminal mischief case, the crime happened on December 18, 2020, in the early hours of the morning.

Unknown suspects cut some guy wires to the KFDX Channel 3 TV Tower, the unknown suspects also cut the guy wires to a tower located on FM 369 causing that tower to collapse.

Police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call us 24 hours a day at 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.00.