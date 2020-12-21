Crime of the Week: Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a theft.

Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a theft, the crime happened on October 29, 2020, between approximately 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 pm at 2015 Seymour Highway, the WFISD maintenance building. Five unknown suspects gained entry into the facility and stole a 2002 Yamaha ATV, valued at $6,900.

The ATV was later recovered.

Police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call us 24 hours a day at 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.00.