Crime of the Week: Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving burglary of restaurant

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a building.

The crime happened between 11:40 p.m. October 4 and 12:20 a.m. October 5, 2020, at 2601 10th Street, at the Don Jose Restaurant. Two unknown male suspects broke into a business and stole a safe and cash register.

The police have very little information about this case and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call us 24 hours a day at 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.00.