WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers needs your help finding who cut down a utility pole a couple of weeks ago.

On May 13, officers were sent to the 1100 block of Covington to assist Oncor. When they arrived they discovered a utility pole had been cut down between Covington and Loop 11.

There were several items found near the downed pole including a four-wheeler, a Dewalt grinder, a ladder, and an axe. Damage to the property was about $25,000.

If you have any information on this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or go to P.3. Tips to leave your tip information.

You never have to leave your name and if your information leads to an arrest and board approval, you could be eligible for a reward.