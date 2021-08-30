Crime of the Week: Have you seen this tow truck?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a theft.

The crime happened on Wednesday, August 18 between 7:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Montgomery Place.

According to police, an unknown suspect driving a white Dodge tow truck stole the victims’ 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck and a white and black 28-foot wells cargo trailer.





The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.00.