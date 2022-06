WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers need your help to close a recent homicide case and bring peace to the victim’s family.

On May 22, officers responded to a check welfare in the 1000 block of Covington.

The victim, Andrew Lopez, was found deceased on scene.

Detectives are investigating this case as a homicide and could use any information you may have.

If you have any information about this case or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888.