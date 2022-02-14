WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a 32-year-old cold case homicide.

The crime happened between on February 10, 1990 in the 1300 block of Travis Street.

According to the authorities, the victim, Robert Morgan, was found beaten to death inside the vehicle.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.