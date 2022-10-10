WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down someone who broke into Johnson’s Furniture.

Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022, at around midnight, an unknown male wearing a black hoodie, faded jeans, and white shoes gained entry into the back office. That’s where he took a green bank bag, and also a faded blue colt revolver.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888. Also available is the user-friendly app P3 Tips.

You never have to give your name and with board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.