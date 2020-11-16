Crime of the Week: Shooting on Ave. E and Taylor

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a murder.

The crime happened on November 4 at approximately 7:30 p.m. at AVE E and Taylor.

Officers were dispatched to the area in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Donald Michael Best, deceased.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $2,500.00.

Crime Stoppers, citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place to live. Together, we can make a difference