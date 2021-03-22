Crime of the Week: Police seek information about shots fired into residence

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a deadly conduct case.

The crime happened on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at around 1:25 a.m. in the 1500 block of Keeler Avenue.

According to police, unknown suspects driving a dark colored sedan fired multiple rounds into a residence while two adults and one infant were inside asleep.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at (940) 322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call 1 (800) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.