Crime Of The Week: Residence hit multiple times by gunfire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a deadly conduct case.

THe crime happened on November 29 at around 11:57 p.m. in the 900 block of Gerald Street.

The victim stated unknown suspects drove by the residence and fired multiple gun shots at the residence. The house was hit several times.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.