Crime Of The Week is released every Monday by WFPD Crime Stoppers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a robbery.

The crime happened on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at around 11:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Call Field Road, in the parking lot of Wichita Square.

The victim stated they were robbed by three unknown Hispanic males who were driving a black Chevy Impala.

The victim also stated the suspects were in their late 20’s to early 30’s.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.