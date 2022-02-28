WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a burglary of a building.

The crime happened between February 13 and February 17 at the Holliday Street Flea Market located on 2820 Holliday Road.

According to Brian Bohn, Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Coordinator, unknown suspects broke into several booths stealing numerous items.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.