WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a credit card abuse case.

According to Brian Bohn, Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Coordinator, the crime happened on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at around 11 a.m. at Target, located on Kemp Boulevard.

Two unknown white males used the victim’s stolen credit card to purchase several items.

The police have very little information about these crimes and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.