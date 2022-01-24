Crime of the Week: The cold case homicide of Shannon Smith

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a cold case homicide.

The crime happened on January 1, 2018, in the 1200 block of ridgeway drive. Victim Shannon Smith was murdered by an unknown suspect.

Shannon Smith

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call us twenty-four hours a day at 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.00.

Crime Stoppers, citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place to live. Together, we can make a difference.