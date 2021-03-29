Crime of the Week: Theft, credit card abuse at Market Street

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a theft and credit card abuse case.

The crime happened on July 14, 2020 at United Market Street located at 4590 Kell West.

Unknown suspects stole the victims wallet from her purse.





The unknown suspects then used the victim’s credit cards charging up several thousand dollars in charges.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at (940) 322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call 1 (800) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.