WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A unique water pump was taken from a firetruck parked at a local hotel, and Crime Stoppers needs your help finding it.

Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a theft. Between the night of March 18, 2022 to the morning of March 19, 2022, an unknown subject broke into a Bernalillo County New Mexico firetruck while it was parked at the Holiday Inn on Kell Freeway.

An example of the water pump can be seen in the pictures from Crime Stoppers below:







The subject stole a unique red Mark-3 water pump which is designed to be portable to help fight wildfires.

The water pump is valued at $4,400.

The police have very little information about these crimes and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000.