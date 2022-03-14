WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a theft from a power station of a major energy supplier in the area.

The crime happened between 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022 and 8:00 a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022 in the 3500 block of 9th Street, at an Oncor Power Station.

Unknown suspects broke into a trailer at the power station and stole numerous Milwaukee brand and Dewalt brand tools.

According to Brian Bohn, Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Coordinator, the suspects also stole a Generac GP6500 generator from the power station.

The police have very little information about these crimes and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.