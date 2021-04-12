Crime of the Week: Theft of over $5,000 in roofing supplies from R&S Supply

Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the person or persons responsible for breaking into a Wichita Falls police car and taking police equipment Monday.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a theft case.

The crime happened on March 1 at R&S Supply in the 3300 block of Industrial Drive.

Two unknown suspects in a dark blue Dodge truck picked up over $5,000 in roofing supplies and left the business without paying.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at (940) 322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call 1 (800) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.