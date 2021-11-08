Crime of the Week: Trailer stolen from Burkburnett business

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a theft case.

The crime happened sometime between 5:00 p.m. on October 19 and 8:00 a.m. on October 20 at C&R Spray Foam, located at 115 East 3rd Street in Burkburnett.

According to authorities, unknown suspects driving an unknown SUV stole an 18-foot hand-made trailer containing a monsoon insulation sprayer inside.

A surveillance photo of the theft in progress, the stolen trailer, and the sprayer contained inside can be found below:

Photo courtesy Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Facebook post

Photo courtesy Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Facebook post

Photo courtesy Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Facebook post

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.