Crime of the Week: Two suspects use stolen credit card for purchases

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a credit card abuse case.

The crime happened Thursday, October 7, 2021, at around 4:43 p.m. at Chisholm Corner Gas Station, located at 1123 Central Freeway East.

An unknown Hispanic female suspect and an unknown white female suspect used a stolen credit card at the gas station to make a purchase.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $2,500.00.