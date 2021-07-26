Crime of the Week: WFPD seeks to solve seventh murder of the year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a murder that happened at a Wichita Falls apartment complex less than two weeks ago.

The crime happened on or about July 15, 2021, at 2610 Iowa Park Road, apartment 10.

The victim, Johnny Perez, 22, was found murdered.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $2,500.00.

More about Crime Stoppers