Crime of the Week: Woman dies nearly two months after being found beaten, assaulted in 1982

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a cold case homicide.

The crime happened on June 6,1982. Victim Esther Marie Holmes was found lying under some bushes in the 1300 block of 11th Street.

Holmes had been beaten and raped.

Holmes died from her injuries nearly two months later, on July 26, 1982.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.00.