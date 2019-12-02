Crime Stoppers: 1985 cold homicide

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers need your help in solving a cold case homicide involving an elderly woman from 34-years ago.

On December 5, 1985, 83-year-old Madeline Carroll was knocked down and robbed in the parking lot of Luby’s Cafeteria on 9th street.



The suspect was a young male about 5’9” and 140 to 150 pounds.



He was last seen leaving the scene in an older model, possibly a Chevy pickup, that was occupied by at least one other male.



Carroll died as a result of that attack.



If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers 24-hours a day at 940-322-9888.



You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval because this is a cold-case homicide, you could earn up to $10,000.