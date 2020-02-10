Crime Stoppers: 2-year old murder investigation at Maurine Street Apartments

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a murder from just over 2-years ago. On January 1, 2018, 29-year-old Shannon Smith was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds at the Maurine street Apartments off Ridgeway.



Smith later died from his wounds at United Regional.



If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call crime stoppers 24- hours a day at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval for this unsolved homicide, you could earn up to $2,500.