Crime Stoppers: 3 RVs stolen

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)—Crime Stoppers needs your help finding those responsible for the theft of three RVs.

It happened at Wichita Falls RV Center in Jolly between 6 p.m. on Friday, August 30, and 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 31.

Authorities said the chain on the west gate was cut and three Avenger Bunkhouse Model RVs were stolen from the lot.

The total value of the theft is over $68,000.

If you have any information that could help authorities, call 940-322-9888 or 800-322-9888.

You could earn up to $1,000.