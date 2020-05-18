Crime Stoppers: 30-year-old cold case attempted capital murder

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a cold case attempted capital murder from more than 30 years ago.



It happened on May 26, 1989 in the 1400 block of Hayes.

Police said a Hispanic male in his late 20’s to early 30’s, 5’10 to 6 feet tall and stocky build, broke into the victims home.



The intruder attacked a husband and wife inside the home, and the husband was severely injured in the attack.



If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty four hours a day at (940) 322-9888.



You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, in this case, you could earn up to $10,000.