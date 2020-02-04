Crime Stoppers: 30 year old homicide

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a more than 30 year old case homicide.

The crime happened in the early morning hours January 20, 1985 at 503 West Elm in Archer City.



Unknown suspects shot and killed Billy Tom Gillispie.



The police have very little information about this crime and could use you help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call us twenty-four hours a day at (940) 322-9888.



You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.