Crime Stoppers: 7/11 armed robbery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Police are looking for 2 people they say robbed a Wichita Falls convenience store at gunpoint late Monday night.

It happened at the 7/11 on Loop 11 just before 11:30.

Police say the pair got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects are believed to have left the scene in a dark-colored four-door sedan.

Police believe they had masks over their faces but aren’t releasing any other information at this point as they continue to investigate.

If you know anything about this crime or any other crime, call (940)322-9888, 24 hours a day. You don’t have to give your name but if your information leads to an arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.