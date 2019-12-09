Crime Stoppers: Abels General store robbery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help solving an aggravated robbery at a Wichita Falls Convenience Store.



It happened on October 30th at around 4:20 in the afternoon at Abels General Store number 2 at 1135 Central Freeway.



A tall black male wearing an orange to red beanie hat and sunglasses with brown tint lenses entered the store.



He was holding a box cutter knife and jabbed it at the clerk several times while demanding money.



The robber was then given money from the register before getting away.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call crime stoppers 24- hours a day at (940) 322-9888.



You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.