Crime Stoppers: aggravated assault at Dollar Saver in WF

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving an aggravated assault.

The crime happened on March 28 at around 6:20 p.m. at the Dollar Saver on 712 Brook Ave. A black female, height about 5’06 and 5’08, 30-40 years old became involved in an argument inside the store and stabbed the victim in the arm with a large knife.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call us twenty-four hours a day at (940) 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

