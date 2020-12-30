Crime Stoppers ask witnesses to come forward following fatal stabbing at local bar

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police hope others will come forward with information, possibly on more suspects, after Monday’s homicide outside O’Brien’s Sports Pub.

The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. at O’Brien’s Sports Pub, located on the corner of Iowa Park Road and Sheppard Access Road.

According to police, Evan Aleman, 39, suffered stab wounds during a fight outside the bar that resulted in his death and at least three others were wounded.

Rosendo Espino, Jr., 34, was booked into the Wichita County Jail Monday and charged with murder.

Espino was arrested when officers spotted him coming out of a nearby field shortly after 3 a.m. Monday morning.

Officials said Espino had blood on his clothes and later admitted to following Aleman outside to fight, but denied stabbing him.

Officer Brian Bohn of the Wichita Falls Police Department said any piece of information can help them put all the pieces together.

“We know there was a lot of people at the pub that night, and a lot of people went outside when this happened, so there’s a possibility others might have been involved, or are at least witnesses,” Bohn said. “Just the slightest bit of information anybody has could be what solves this and brings other people to justice if they were involved.”

A Fresh 48 has been issued by Crime Stoppers and WFPD for this crime.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and any information given to Crime Stoppers within the first 48 hours of this crime could earn you a reward of up to $3,000.